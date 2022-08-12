Kiara Advani hints over a date with Sidharth Malhotra at 6pm: See

Kiara Advani hints at a date with Sidharth Malhotra at 6pm: See

Adored couple of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani keep fans wondering what is cooking as the latter shares a cryptic letter for her man.

The duo are often spotted together at parties and award nights but are in no mood to make their relationship public.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Kabir Singh starlet shared words for her rumoured beau Sid, "@sidmalhotra Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na Out of sight, Out of mind type ka banda nikla!"

The two are all set to celebrate one year of their film Shershaah and were having a social media interaction over this.

To note, the dialogue is from Shershaah, where the Student Of The Year actor aka Vikram Batra reads Kiara aka Dimple Cheema's letter.



Sid reacted to Kiara's message saying, "Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga."

Kiara will be coming Instagram live with her Sid saying ''Ok then it's a date."







