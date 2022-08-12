Sonakshi Sinha does 'Inn Ankho Ki Masti", looks elegant in new clicks

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha puts her best expressions on display in regal new clicks.

She very well recreated the epic Rekha style from the film Umrao Jaan as she played with her eyes.

The Dabangg actor took to her Instagram space and dropped breath-taking insights captioning, "Inn aankhon ki masti ke."





She wore a white mulmul angrakha with an embroidered dupatta and exuded elegance posing in for dazzling clicks.

Her makeup was properly done and she opted for a small neckpiece, a ring and tikka as major accessories.

Her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal reacted to it and said, "Mastane hazaar hai?" and indulging in great social media banter Sonakshi responded, "waaah….full marks for correct lyrics."

Fans also penned in comments with heart emoticons.



















