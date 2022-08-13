Ananya Panday becomes picture perfect amidst lush green fields of Chandigarh: See

Star Ananya Panday lived her DDLJ moment as she makes her way to Chandigarh for the promotions of her film Liger.

The star made the green fields of Chandigarh her ultimate picture spot and posed in like a queen.

Taking to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actress shared a slew of new pictures and penned, "Pyaar hota hai deewana sanam #DDLJmoment."





Ananya looked drop dead stunning in a white traditional attire and a small piece of statement jewelry.

She was rather simple and with the help of her dupatta she was able to give her shot more class.

As soon as the photos went viral fans were quick enough to respond and dropped in sweet comments with a pair of emoticons.