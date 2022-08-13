Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis have first night out as husband and wife

Newlyweds Arjun Kanungo and girlfriend Carla Dennis, who tied-the-knot in an intimate festivity, hosted a post-wedding party at Karan Johar's brand new joint Neuma in South Mumbai.

Their ceremony was held as per Hindu traditions and was a 3-day affair attended by very close friends and family members.





Taking to Instagram, the Aya Na Tu singer dropped a slew of pictures from last evening as they were dressed the glamorous best and wrote, "Our first night out as Mr.(king emoji)and Mrs. (queen emoji) (slew of red heart emojis)."

Kanungo looked absolutely dapper in a black tuxedo while Carla donned a white embellished saree and flaunted her henna.

This loving pair struck a few attractive poses as the shutterbugs captured them.

They were all happy to enter the journey for life.