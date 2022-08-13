Sara Ali Khan had a memorable birthday in New York: Check Out

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan received the sweetest surprise from fans on her birthday in New York City.

The actress turned 27 on August 12 and was deeply smitten over all the special attention and what caught her eyes was a picture of her on Times Square with tributes.

A video has surfaced online where the Coolie No.1 star can be seen standing in complete awe, trying to digest whole crowds dancing in for her at the streets of the beautiful New York.





She looked stylish in casuals for the day, exuding enough charm.

Sara has been travelling a lot lately but an unforgettable destination for her is now New York City.