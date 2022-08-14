Rashmika Mandanna on dating rumors with Vijay Deverakonda: " Don't jump to conclusions"

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna sheds light over the hot news of seeing actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika does not mind fans being curious about her personal life but at the same time urged them not to believe in the assumptions.

In an exclusive interview, the Dear Comrade star addressed the news, "Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you."

The 26-year-old continued, "It has been the case since the beginning of my career… Who is she seeing, or okay she is with this person. Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words."