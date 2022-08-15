Ranveer Singh Goodwill Ambassador of Hemkunt Foundation: ''I want to provide equal access to education"

Ranveer Singh is Goodwill Ambassador of Hemkunt Foundation: '' I want to provide equal access to education"

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh collaborates with Hemkunt Foundation to build India's largest non-for-profit skill development.

Singh's nude photoshoot first became the talk of the town and now it is his role as Goodwill Ambassador that created all the buzz.

In an interview with Pink Villa, the Simmba actor talked about the motivations behind joining the great work, "Education is the only solution to eradicate generational poverty and unemployment. It is disheartening to see that a large segment of the population do not have access to it and I want to do my bit to help as many people of my country as possible."

He added, "Hence, I am glad to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation and Harteerath Singh to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for all. I hope, with this association, we can positively impact the lives of children from marginalized communities."

To note, the foundation is relentlessly working for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society with education, skill development, access to livelihood, and healthcare support.

It has played the most important role during the pandemic to break the poverty cycle which has taken a toll over people's life.

The youth icon's association is now a step forward in that direction as he feels passionately about education and giving back to society.

Hemkunt Foundation has impacted more than 50k lives with education so far spread across 25 acres in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, it plans to further impart skill training to 1000 students every year and train them to be industry-ready.





