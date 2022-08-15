Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur twin in blue for recent outing: See

Star Kareena Kapoor along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in matching stepped out to dine at a restaurant in Mumbai, on a lazy Sunday.

As soon as their pictures were shared online, their fans were left wondering why was Kareena's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan missing from the pictures and about this one asked, "Where is her son Jeh?"







In the pictures netizens caught the attention of the Jab We Met actress holding hand of her elder son as they got out of the vehicle.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 after dating for several years. In 2016 they welcomed their first child, Taimur. Last year, the couple was blessed with their second son Jeh.

Recently in an interview, Kareena said that she doesn't like the fact that paparazzi constantly click pictures of her son and is very protective about her kids.

