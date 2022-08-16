Karan Singh Grover, wife Bipasha Basu announce pregnancy: " A new time, a new phase"

Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who tied-the-knot in 2016, are expecting their first child.

The duo took the internet with a storm with their pregnancy news alongside love-filled photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Raaz actor shared pictures from their maternity shoot and penned, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.





"We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga.''

Basu was seen flaunting her baby bump as Grover caressed and hugged her baby bump.

The parents-to-be twinned in white as they posed together for the camera.