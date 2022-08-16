Daily Jang
Kareena Kapoor has special birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan: " Happy Birthday to the best man"

By Zainab Nasir|August 16, 2022
Star Kareena Kapoor gave the cutest and quirkiest birthday gift to husband Saif Ali Khan as he turned a year old today. 

This truly had a connection to her signature pout which left fans surprised. 

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to the photo-sharing app and posted two adorable clicks as a tribute captioning, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu."


Superstar pair enjoy a huge fan following and today on his birthday, his lovers penned in heartfelt messages on social media. 

Recently, Kareena and Saif stepped out with their son Taimur in the city. 



