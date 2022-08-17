Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Disha Patani shares a cute picture with her furry love Jasmine

By Zainab Nasir|August 17, 2022
Disha Patani shares a cute picture with her furry love Jasmine
Disha Patani shares a cute picture with her furry love Jasmine

Bollywood star Disha Patani is a cat lover and her latest social media post is proof. 

The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often documents her life and this time she shared a peek into her adoration for cats. 

Just a few hours ago, the Malang actress was a sight to behold as she posed in with her pet Jasmine and wrote,  "Jasmine doesn’t seem very happy." 


Disha looked her best self giving a kiss to her furry baby. 

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans dropped sweet comments and showered her with all the love. 

More From Bollywood