Ananya Panday deeply emotional as little sister Rysa leaves for university

Actress Ananya Panday, who shares a special bond with little sister Rysa, feels alone as the latter flies for her studies.

Today Ananya is quite sentimental and gives nothing short of sister goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Khaali Peeli actress shared a cute video featuring her and Rysa hugging and kissing.





She captioned the reel with sweet words to motivate her sister, "Ok I literally do not know what I’m going to do without you my little chu is off to Uni tonight!!! Fly fly fly little bird, I love you beyond."

Their mother Bhavana Pandey, who is an avid user of social media, was quick to react and dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section.



In an early interview with Hindustan Times, the Gehraiyaan starlet talked about her sister and how she always values her opinion, "For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it's really hard to please her. But she loved it."



