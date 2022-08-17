Vicky Kaushal's swag is unmatched in a powder blue suit 

Star Vicky Kaushal left all swooning over his stunning clicks from Koffee with Karan 7 sets.
Apart from his acting projects, Vicky keeps his fans and followers entertained on social media with his fashion style.
The Sardar Udham actor took to the photo-sharing app and uploaded some drool-worthy clicks saying, "Up next."
He looked dapper in a rather chic blue suit over a white tee and accessorized it with a pair of black shades further wrapped it up donning attractive sneakers.
Vicky struck a slew of impressive poses, oozing charm and grace.
The star is all set to appear at Karan Johar's show as a guest where he will address stuff about his life.