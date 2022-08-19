Ananya Panday cant keep calm for next week 'Liger' launch

Ananya Panday cant keep calm for 'Liger' launch

Actress Ananya Panday undoubtedly looks all cheerful and excited as her much-anticipated Liger is set to release soon.

Ananya is currently very much involved in promoting the movie with co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Turning to the photo-sharing app, the Gehraiyaan starlet kept all her followers engaged with a happy smile and captioned, " Just one week go for Liger Ahhhhh."





The star wears a red tank top paired with red denims and trendy white sneakers very much completed her look.

She opted for a soft, glam makeup look while her hair were styled in waves, striking several attractive poses.

Liger is a pan-India film slated to hit the screens on August 25.





