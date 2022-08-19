Ranveer Singh performs to rap beat at event: Watch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was enjoying his time shaking a leg to a rap song at a restaurant launch in Mumbai.

Singh showcased his goofy side to keep guests at the venue totally entertained and all they did was love it.

Singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo took to his Instagram space and dropped a video of the Simmba actor lip-syncing and along the post penned, "The real slim shady @ranveersingh.''





The star looked all suited up for the event flaunting his killer dance moves.

He continues to make many public appearances post the nude photoshoot controversy that has tarnished his reputation.



