Disha Patani raises the temperature in red-hot photoshoot: See

By Zainab Nasir|August 20, 2022
Disha Patani raises the temperature in a bold outfit: See

Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked a stunner as she rocked a cut-out dress to perfection. 

The Ek Villain Returns actor left her fans mesmerized yet again with her breathtaking shots, striking various poses. 

Disha took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a glimpse from the charm she exudes in latest style statement. 


This dress was a bodycon beautiful beige with criss-cross cut-out detailing on the sleeves. 

She left her long hair open while she put on glamorous makeup. 

A dim yellow lighting in the background added a lot of magic and this all went viral in no time. 


