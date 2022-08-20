Disha Patani raises the temperature in red-hot photoshoot: See

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a bold outfit: See

Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked a stunner as she rocked a cut-out dress to perfection.

The Ek Villain Returns actor left her fans mesmerized yet again with her breathtaking shots, striking various poses.

Disha took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a glimpse from the charm she exudes in latest style statement.





This dress was a bodycon beautiful beige with criss-cross cut-out detailing on the sleeves.

She left her long hair open while she put on glamorous makeup.

A dim yellow lighting in the background added a lot of magic and this all went viral in no time.



