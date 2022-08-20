'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 2 to come out soon

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 2 to come out very soon

The Fabulous four Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema are back to rock the screens with twice as much the sass and drama in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Just a while ago, Netflix India has dropped a promising trailer of the show that wrapped its shooting in February 2022.

It was captioned, "There you go! The fabulous divas and their classy lives are back to get us hooked to glam and goss! The #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives Trailer is out now! Catch Season 2 of #FLOBW on 2nd September."

It features Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday as well.

This series focuses on the personal lives of the 4 women, who are wives to acclaimed actors.

As soon as the teaser did rounds online, the fans could not contain their excitement, all eager to watch the next.







