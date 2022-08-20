Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy: " Our lives are forever changed"

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor gives birth to a son from Anand Ahuja today.

The good news was first broken out by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is quite happy for Sonam.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Veere Di Wedding starlet posted a signed note that confirmed the arrival of a baby boy and penned in a blue heart as a caption.

The message read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."





As soon as it circulated, fans and many from the media fraternity congratulated the pair.

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a close-knit baby shower and a babymoon in Italy.



She often times documented her baby bulge and her glow with million of her followers.















