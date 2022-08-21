Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor breathes her last

Legendary playback singer Nayyara Noor lost her battle to cancer and passed away today in Karachi.

The celebrated crooner, whose fruitful career spanned for over decades was just 71, survived by a husband and two sons.

The news of her demise was confirmed by a family member on Twitter saying, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt(tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul RIP. She was given the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan because of her melodious voice."

Soon after this, many social media users took to the micro-blogging site and penned in their condolences.

Calling it the end of an era, her death has left a void in the hearts of many, shattered and heartbroken.













With a great body of work already performed, Nayyara’s rendition of Faiz’s poetry ‘Nayyara Sings Faiz’ is probably the most known and celebrated of her works, produced in 1976 as a birthday gift for Faiz.