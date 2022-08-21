Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her surname: "I don't want to be the Bhatt"

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who tied-the-knot with longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that she will soon be changing her name to ‘Alia Bhatt Kapoor’ legally.

While the Sanju actor promptly changed his marital status on the passport, the Darlings star did not find the time to do that because of constant travel and work commitments right after her wedding.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Bhatt said, "I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it."

"We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out."

However, Bhatt maintained that she will by no means alter her screen name.