Akshay Kumar returns to OTT with cop-thriller 'Cuttputlli'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Cuttputlli' is a story filled with suspense and thrill

Pooja Entertainment has just dropped the trailer for Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming OTT film Cuttputlli.



The upcoming thriller seems to have a catchy storyline with wonderful performances by Akshay and actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Several celebs were spotted at the trailer launch event last night including star Rakul Preet and Akshay, Sargun Mehta, Ranjit Tewari, Chandrachur Singh, Deepshikha and Jackky Bhagnani were seen along with the Head of Content for Disney+Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network.

The trailer reflects the name of the movie as Akshay could be seen being used as a kathputli (marionette), hanging from multiple strings.

The Raksha Bandhan actor is playing the role of a policeman who is trying to catch a serial killer; the story is based on Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a serial killer from the earlier days of Soviet Union.

Cuttputlli will be released on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.