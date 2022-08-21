Deepika Padukone to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’

Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Jawan and is currently in Chennai for its shoot.
According to Pinkvilla, Deepika was spotted leaving Mumbai’s private airport, dressed up in a dark blue denim jumpsuit and white shoes.
Later on, the Ram Leela actress was seen getting off a bus at Chennai airport with the entire Jawan team along with director Atlee.
SRK’s face is not completely visible but fans could see him wearing a hat.
On the other hand, Deepika will also have a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.
On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern and Project K in the pipeline.