Deepika Padukone to join Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’ in a cameo

Deepika Padukone has reached Chennai to shoot a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Jawan and is currently in Chennai for its shoot.

According to Pinkvilla, Deepika was spotted leaving Mumbai’s private airport, dressed up in a dark blue denim jumpsuit and white shoes.

Later on, the Ram Leela actress was seen getting off a bus at Chennai airport with the entire Jawan team along with director Atlee.

SRK’s face is not completely visible but fans could see him wearing a hat.

On the other hand, Deepika will also has a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern and Project K in the pipeline.