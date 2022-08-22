Ranveer Singh requests Mumbai police to excuse him over nude photo scandal

Ranveer Singh has requested two weeks times after Mumbai Police summoned him for a nude photoshoot

Actor Ranveer Singh has requested two weeks times after Mumbai Police summoned him over his scandalous photoshoot controversy.

According to ANI, Mumbai police sent a summon for the Gunday actor to appear on August 22. However, the actor has asked for two weeks' relief to appear before the cops.

Earlier, the Maharashtra police issued a statement, "Actor Ranveer Singh posted his nude pictures online as well as published them in a magazine and earned money for them. At the same time, he tried to corrupt the young generation and spoil society.”

“Further, his actions led to a feeling of shame in the minds of women. Hence, based on the complainant's statement, an FIR has been registered against him,” the police statement further read.

The Padmaavat actor was charged with the sale of obscene material and hurting the modesty of women under the Indian Penal Code. In addition, he was booked for publication of explicit material as per the Information Technology Act of India.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ranveer has received support from B-town with big names such as Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Gopal Varma, and Vidya Balan, supporting him.