Disha Patani sizzles in orange monokini, fans all go crazy

Bollywood actress Disha Patani defines fitness and glamour to the best as she poses like a true fashionista in a hot orange beachwear, leaving fans amazed.

Be it her workout, training, music videos or bikini ones, the charming diva never fails to treat them to a large audience.

The Ek Villain Returns star took to her Instagram page and turned heads as she dropped stunning pictures.





In the images, Disha poses sensually in a swimwear, and she blends in the raunchy pictures with her sultry expressions.

As soon as the clicks went viral, netizens penned in goofy statements as they could not get over her beauty.

While fans and followers penned heart and heart-shaped eye emoji, a netizen commented, "Tiger ki Yaad me."











