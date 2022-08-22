Sonam Kapoor reveals her parenting blueprint: Deets Inside

Sonam Kapoor reveals parenting blueprint: Deets Inside

Star Sonam Kapoor, who became a mother to a baby boy on August 20, talked about dividing parenting duties with businessman hubby Anand Ahuja.

The couple is on cloud nine since the day they became parents and cannot help drooling over their bundle of joy.

In an interview with Vogue, the Veere Di Wedding actress was asked, "On social media, you’ve touched upon how Anand will take paternity leave when the baby arrives and the two of you will be a tag team when it comes to parenting. Is that the advice you’d give to all parents-to-be?"

To this, Sonam responded, ''Definitely. I think more than Anand, it comes from watching the way Dad and Mum brought us up. I remember my mother sending me to the set of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) so that my father could look after me because she was handling my brother and sister who were very young at the time."

Sonam went on, "Despite having ample help, their motto was equal parenting. Even after we grew up, Dad was very involved in all of our lives; in fact, after a certain age, he was more invested in our lives than Mum was.

She concluded," My parents are partners in every sense of the word, so I have a solid blueprint on how to bring up my children with the right values."



On March 21, the Neerja star announced the news of her pregnancy in the most special manner.