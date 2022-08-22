Janhvi Kapoor spotted preparing herself for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' at cricket ground

Goodluck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next film Mr and Mrs Mahi and was spotted in Mumbai on a cricket ground prepping herself for the role.
The actress earlier revealed that she had taken proper cricket training for straight six months to get into the character of a cricketer for the film.
As per Pinkvilla, Janhvi announced Mr and Mrs Mahi in 2021 via Instagram.
At the time, she wrote: "Time to pad up - it's going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October 2022.""
Meanwhile, Janhvi just wrapped up Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Mili and a remake of a Malayalam film Helen in the pipeline.