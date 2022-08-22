John Abraham to debut as producer with 'Tara Vs Bilal'

John Abraham is set to produce a film, 'Tara Vs Bilal', under his own banner JA Entertainment

Actor John Abraham has revealed that he will be making his debut as a producer with Tara Vs Bilal. He also dropped the release date of his upcoming film.

As per The Indian Express, the Desi Boyz actor will be producing Tara Vs Bilal under his own production house JA Entertainment, together with TVB Films and T-series.

The actor shared a the news through his Instagram, writing: "#TaraVsBilal a slice of life film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee to hit the big screens on 14th October 2022!"

"Directed by Samar Iqbal and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham, the film showcases the clash of two opposites Tara and Bilal."





Tara Vs Bilal is co-produced by Shiv Channa and Minnakshi Das and written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.