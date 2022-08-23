Sara Ali Khan looks regal in Mohsin Naveed Ranjha's signature ensemble: See

Pakistani ace designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha recently rubbed shoulders with Bollywood celebrity Sara Ali Khan.

Elated over the special collaboration, fans saw the Kedarnath actress rocking a heavily embroidered bridal dress with gold embellishments on it.

On Monday, the popular Ranjha took to his official Instagram page and uploaded insights into Khan's look flaunting the latest collection and captioned, "The Nawabzadi of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan graces the pages of Khush Magazine wearing our signature MNR ensemble bewitching us with her regal charm."





The Coolie No 1 star also sizzled in a fashion shoot wearing the craft of Indian designer Shyamal & Bhumika alongside the dress by Ranjha.

Not just the Lahore-based fashion designer, Khan’s stylist for the look was also Pakistan’s Zahra Sarfraz.







Ranjha's creations are known to cater to the Eastern heritage, intricate craftsmanship and bold colour palettes.

From the likes of Mahira Khan, Sonya Hussyn, to Maya Ali, many have been his muse. Even Atif Aslam and Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Huma Qureshi have donned his attires.



His works first gained global recognition when a British-Pakistani star Tan France wore one of his best designs to the British Fashion Awards in 2021.

Most recently, one of his bridal outfits was featured on Ms Marvel, bringing his designs to the screens of Disney+.









