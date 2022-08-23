Jacqueline Fernandez steps out in the city post brutal extortion case: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez steps out in the city post brutal extortion case

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez makes first public appearance since being named in a money laundering probe connected to a conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The actress paid a brief visit to the Mukteshwar temple in Juhu.

A video shared by the paparazzi account went viral in an instant where the Judwaa 2 star was seen wearing a blue anarkali suit with a mask on her face, paying her last respects.





As media persons waited for her outside the temple, the actor exited and sat in her car straightaway.



Jacqueline has not really been vocal about her past legal troubles but did take to social media hours after being accused in the extortion case hinting it will all be ok.



