Sonali Phogat sends gram into storm with THIS breathtaking post hours before dying

Sonali Phogat sends gram into storm wit THIS breathtaking post hours before dying

Big Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Monday, had made a post on Instagram, leaving fans in a frenzy.

As per News18 report, the BJP leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied her to Goa and reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

Prior to her unfortunate demise, Phogat uploaded a striking video of herself in which she looked pretty as ever as she donned a pink turban and opted for a white top paired with brown formal pants.





Mohammad Rafi's song Rukh Se Zara Naqaab played in the backdrop and the post itself amassed around 12k likes and now her comments section has been flooded with Rest In Peace messages.

The news of her sudden but unfortunate demise has left the entertainment and political industry in a sheer state of shock, with most finding it difficult to believe.



