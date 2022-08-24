Deepika Padukone condemns Salman Khan's views on depression

Deepika Padukone has reacted to Salman Khan saying that he is not wealthy enough to afford depression

Actor Salman Khan once shared his views about depression and they seemingly didn't go down well with Deepika Padukone, who criticized him for what he said.

The Dabangg actor once reportedly said that most of the people nowadays have depression but he is not wealthy enough to afford the luxury of being depressed or sad.

Deepika, who has always been very open about her depression, did not admire this comment at all and said: "A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice."

The Piku actress has been very vocal about her journey through depression.

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on Pathan alongside Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan lined up next.