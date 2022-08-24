Kiara Advani subtly confirms romance with Sidharth Mahotra: " We are more than close friends"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have ever since been facing speculations of a budding romance and the former finally clears the air on it.

The actors haven’t done much to divert the rumour mill, often being seen together out and about.

Just last month, the rumoured pair was spotted in Dubai for Advani’s 30th birthday celebrations.







A recent preview of Koffee with Karan season 7 has circulated online which once again reignited the rumors of their alleged romance.

It begins with Advani and her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor in the host Karan Johar’s hot seat.

Johar asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star that who is her closest friend and to this she gives a safe response, which prompts the host to dig deeper into her alleged affair with Malhotra and whether she is denying it.

Taking this into consideration, Advani says, "I’m not denying or accepting. We are definitely ‘close friends.’ More than close friends."

This small piece of confirmation was enough for Johar and Kapoor to begin a round of teasing with the Jersey actor saying Advani and Malhotra are "such a good-looking couple" and Johar adding "Bachche kamaal ke honge."

What fans are now waiting for is the pair to make their relationship official and take it to new heights.



