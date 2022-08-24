Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for 'fatphobic' comment about Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor openly apologized for the joke he made on Alia Bhatt's weight gain amid pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor cracked a joke on wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain amid her pregnancy which ended up hurting the sentiments of many, forcing him to apologize.

On Wednesday, Ranbir was asked at a press conference whether he wanted to clarify the statement he made about Alia.

The Sanju actor then openly apologized saying: “Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life.”

“And what happened on that, I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered."

Ranbir further said: "I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face."

He then reiterated: "So, I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it.”

Earlier, during the promotion of their upcoming film Brahmastra, the couple was asked why they were not promoting their film actively.

To this, Alia said: "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed (spread) everywhere, right now our focus is…’

Ranbir then cut her off, saying: "Well I can say somebody has phailoed."

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022. Now the couple is expecting their first child together.

