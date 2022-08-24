Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s 'Vikram Vedha' teaser out now

The teaser for Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' looks promising and impactful

The teaser of the much-awaited film Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, has been released.

Saif took to his Instagram to share the teaser with the caption: “TEASER OUT NOW…The wait is over…#HrithikRoshan [as #Vedha] and #SaifAliKhan [as #Vikram]…"

"Check out the impactful #VikramVedhaTeaser… Directed by #PushkarGayatri…30th Sept 2022 release," he added.





Hrithik also posted the teaser on his Instagram, writing: “#VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW…#VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.”

The teaser of the film looks really promising; the story seems to revolve around the life of a cop and a gangster, filled with blood, bullets, and stories.

Apart from Saif and Hrithik, the film also features Radikha Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani.

