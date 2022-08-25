John Abraham shares glimpse of his look in 'Pathan'

John Abraham's first look from the upcoming film 'Pathan' was unveiled on Thursday

John Abraham recently revealed the first look from his upcoming film Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

He took to Instagram to share the look with the caption: “I'll let my action do all the talking. Celebrate #Pathan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on the 25th of January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. “





In the poster, John looks all intense surrounded by the flames of a fire.

Moreover, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the poster featuring John and wrote: “He’s tough and plays it rough”.

Last month, both Deepika and Shah Rukh revealed their looks from the film.

Siddharth Anand’s Pathan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in multiple languages.



