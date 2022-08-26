Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive home with baby: Watch

Sonam Kapoor, new born son enter home with small puja, Anil Kapoor distributes sweets

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is finally back home with her newly born son from the hospital as she receives a grand welcome with an aarti.

A car was spotted entering the Kapoor mansion, showcasing how Nana Anil Kapoor was eagerly waiting to see his daughter and grandson.

Now what caught fans' attention was a glimpse of Anand Ahuja holding their bundle of joy, and a celebration was held for the actress before she stopped into the vicinity.





There is a video which went viral in no time and father Ahuja was seen dressed in a white tee and black jeans helping Sonam get out of the vehicle.

The couple was accompanied by a lot of staff and security members and the shutterbugs also waited.

It was a grand pooja affair where Anil distributed a bag of sweets to all the staff taking care of the Neerja actress.