Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive home with baby: Watch

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is finally back home with her newly born son from the hospital as she receives a grand welcome with an aarti.
A car was spotted entering the Kapoor mansion, showcasing how Nana Anil Kapoor was eagerly waiting to see his daughter and grandson.
Now what caught fans' attention was a glimpse of Anand Ahuja holding their bundle of joy, and a celebration was held for the actress before she stopped into the vicinity.
There is a video which went viral in no time and father Ahuja was seen dressed in a white tee and black jeans helping Sonam get out of the vehicle.
The couple was accompanied by a lot of staff and security members and the shutterbugs also waited.
It was a grand pooja affair where Anil distributed a bag of sweets to all the staff taking care of the Neerja actress.