Salman Khan completes 34 years in Bollywood, announces next film

Salman Khan unveiled his next film titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan' upon completing 34 years in Bollywood

Actor Salman Khan recently revealed the title of his upcoming film on the occasion of completing 34 years in Bollywood.

Khan shared an Instagram reel which unveiled the name of his next project, titled Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan.





Khan captioned the video: “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now.. My life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here."

"Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it," he added.

Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan will have all the elements that people expect from a Salman Khan film; action, romance, music, comedy and drama.

The film will also mark as Khan's comeback after a while on the big screen, reported Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Khan is also working on Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.