Karan Singh Grover switches on his dad mode, sings to Bispasha Basu's pregnant belly

Star Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine these days, as the latter talks to the baby in the womb and this is going to melt fans' hearts.

Recently, the couple took to social media and got all the public jumping with joy after announcing their first pregnancy together.

Just a few hours ago, the Jism actress dropped an adorable video of Karan and captioned, "Dad mode, Singing to baby, talking to baby, soothes the baby in the womb.''





In the video, fans caught a glimpse of Grover sitting close to Basu’s preggy belly and looking at it lovingly.

It was indeed an adorable sight to witness.

The two cannot be more grateful to become a family of three.