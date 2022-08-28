Katrina Kaif gives major 'Sunday Vibes' in new Instagram update

The Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday.

Kaif, who has become very occupied after marriage, took some time out to relax by the nature while sharing her million-dollar smile.

Turning to the video-sharing app, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress highlights the importance of a balanced life and as caption wrote, "Sunday Vibes."









In the latest clicks, the Bang Bang star donned her casual cream coloured outfit goofing around and in the backdrop attached the song Come With Me by Surfaces.

Fans are now implying that the lyrics have a hidden message for husband Vicky Kaushal.