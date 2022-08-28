Malaika Arora in awe of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor: ''Handsome''

Malaika Arora drools over boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's charsima, calls him 'handsome'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples of tinsel town and the latter's sweet compliment for her beau in orange kurta leaves tongues wagging.

The duo seldom shy away from expressing love for each other and keeping up with the trajectory Arora gave netizens a peek into her adoration for the 2 States actor.

Taking to Instagram story feature, the Dil Se actress dropped a picture of Arjun slaying the traditional attire with black denims to perfection and in the caption wrote, ''Handsome.''

Arjun then re-shared her post on his space and reacted with a purple heart emoji, happy over all the admiration he received.

They both have been dating for years now and always stand tall with each other.



