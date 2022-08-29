Priyanka Chopra turns best host for Sarah Shareef at gorgeous LA residence: See

Priyanka Chopra turns best host for Sarah Shareef at extravagant residence: See

Superstar Priyanka Chopra invites her content creator friend Sarah Shareef for brunch at her Los Angeles home, giving fans a glimpse of her sprawling mansion.

A year after getting married, Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas purchased a lavish place in the Encino area of LA.

Shareef turned to her Instagram space and shared pictures from the get-together.





She penned the post saying, "True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests. Thankyou @priyankachopra for hosting a wonderful brunch at your home & the trip is all the more memorable because of it."

What fans could witness was the duo's intense love for the camera as they posed in for a click together.

The Bajirao Mastani actress sported a comfortable attire for the day, an orange shirt with a white camisole inside.

