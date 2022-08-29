Amitabh Bachchan's die-hard fan places his idol outside home in Edison, USA: See

Amitabh Bachchan fan places his idol outside home in Edison, USA: See

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is an inspiration for many around and this earns him a title as an Indian-American family from New Jersey get his statue made.

Amitabh boasts a huge fan following around the world and with his epic acting prowess left many amazed.

Sharing the photos on twitter, Gopi Seth, a member of the same family wrote, "On Saturday, August 27th we placed @SrBachchan statue in the front of our new home in Edison NJ USA. Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated in Mr Bachchan’s statue inauguration ceremony."

In a chat with PTI, Gopi lauded the Sholay actor, "He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know."

"He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house."

The life-size statue which shows the Jhund star seated in his Kaun Banega Crorepati pose was specially designed and made in Rajasthan and then shipped to the United States. The entire project, Gopi said, cost him more than USD75,000 (about ₹60 lakhs).





