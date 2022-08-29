Twinkle Khanna off to University of London for master's program

Twinkle Khanna off to University of London for masters program

Twinkle Khanna, the best-selling author and wife of superstar Akshay Kumar, gears up for a new chapter in life as she gets into the prestigious London University as a masters student.

Khanna will pursue Masters in Fiction Writing at the popular Goldsmiths, University of London.

An evidently proud Kumar takes flight to the UK with wife and children last night and about the same quipped, "People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing.''

To note the star's wife holds great passion for writing and has authored best selling books like Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.



