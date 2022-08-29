Urvashi Rautela clicked at Dubai International Cricket stadium following 'I don't watch cricket' stance

Urvashi Rautela clicked at Dubai International Cricket stadium

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela makes her way to the India-Pak Asia Cup in Dubai last night, weeks after revealing that she doesn't 'watch cricket' and her indirect jibe at Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi in full mood cheers for her team to take the lead amidst large crowds.

A fan account uploaded the Hate Story 4 star's clip from the event to which one responded saying, "Last time she said I don't watch cricket."





Another commented, "Inko cricket pasand nahi tha na (She didn't like cricket, right)?"

In the viral video, Rautela can be seen holding the national flag as she stood at the stands.

Incidentally, Rishabh was not part of the match held on Sunday as the Indian team opted to play Dinesh Karthik instead. The cricketer was at the stadium though witnessing the entire play.



Back in 2018, rumors began circulating that Rautela and Rishabh were dating after being captured multiple times together.



