Farah Khan shares unseen photo with the King of Pop Michael Jackson

Farah Khan considers Michael Jackson as her 'guru' (teacher)

Famous Indian choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently dropped an unseen picture of her with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Take a look at the picture:





Taking to Instagram, Farah wrote: "My guru.. turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.."

She added: "Still to get over that experience.. Happy birthday #michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop."

As per ETimes, the moment Farah shared the picture, her comment section flooded with reactions.

Previously, in a throwback interview, Farah spoke highly about MJ, saying: "I officially had no training in dance and whatever I learnt was from watching Michael Jackson by watching his videos, especially 'Thriller' over and over again."

Back in 2009, on the shocking news of Michael's demise, Farah offered her condolences and often keeps remembering the pop star on the internet.