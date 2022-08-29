Hrithik Roshan starts 12-week transformation plan for 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan is set to transform himself in 12 weeks for his role in 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan has given out his physical transformation regime for his upcoming movie Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

The actor revealed: "I'm preparing for my role in Fighter, which is my next film. It's about a 12-week transformation that I always follow."

"So 9th of November, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now."

According to Pinkvilla, the handsome hunk is currently looking forward to the release of his forthcoming film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan as well.

So far, the teaser for the film has been released and has received much appreciation from the audience.

Roshan's Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on September 30, 2022.