Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Siddharth Roy Kapoor for next film

Shahid Kapoor is set to start filming his next movie in November

Shahid Kapoor will be collaborating with Siddharth Roy Kapoor for his upcoming film backed by Malayalam film director Rosshan Andrrews.

Both Shahid and Siddharth have been discussing the topic of the film and finally reached the idea of making a massive thriller, reported Pinkvilla.

As per a close source: "Rosshan Andrrews is presently working on the pre-production of the film, and as of now he and Shahid want to start shooting from November. Shahid will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film.

Meanwhile, this yet-untitled film will mark Andrrews' debut in the Bollywood film industry.

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for his first web series which is in the post-production stage right now.

The web series will also feature Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.