Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal shoot for ad together: Reports

Newly married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to collaborate professionally for the very first time.

The wish of their admirers has surely come true as they wanted to see them both rock screens together.

As per reports gathered by India Today, "They shot their first advertisement together and on August 29th, even shot for it in Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina's commercial was a close-door shoot and it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai."

However, this trend of filmmakers signing up pairs for commercials is not new and has been going on for a long time.

Earlier, the duo were offered a lot of films together but they didn't choose any.



Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have also been doing commercials together.

