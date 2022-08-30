Ali Fazal and Tabu's film 'Khufiya': Teaser Out now

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj set to bring an exciting thriller film Khufiya, starring Tabu and Ali Fazal

The teaser of the film Khufiya, starring Tabu and Ali Fazal in the lead roles, has been released.

The teaser was first released on YouTube and later on shared by the star cast.

Ali wrote: “The first look we’ve all been waiting for. Trailer abhi baaki hai. Welcome to the world of Khufiya. A glimpse. Vishal Bhardwaj’s #Khufiya. Need I say more?”

Take a look at the teaser:

The teaser opens up with a suspenseful background music shedding light on the characters of the film.

Tabu’s character seems troubled whereas Ali's villainous laugh makes his character look evil.

Moreover, the snippet also reveals the first look of Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in the movie.

As per NDTV, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial Khufiya is based on an espionage novel Escape to Nowhere written by Amar Bhushan.

Bhardwaj also shared the stills of his film’s characters, which showed Tabu as a RAW agent while Ali and Wamiqa can be seen as a romantic couple.













































The release date of the film is yet to be decided by the filmmakers.